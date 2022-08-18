Farm Picnic in Pierz This Sunday

PIERZ -- The annual celebration of family farms and main street businesses arrives in Pierz this weekend.

Minnesota COACT (Citizens Organized Acting Together) and the Morrison County Farmers Union host the 41st annual Farm Picnic Sunday, August 21st at Pierz Park.

Get our free mobile app

The traditional picnic of ham, sponsored by the Minnesota Farmers Union, and potato salad, fresh-baked bread and garden vegetables, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, starts at 1:00pm.

Arrive early to ask questions of the special guests.

Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen will be on hand to answer questions about zero-interest disaster recovery loans. Petersen told farmers at this year’s Farmfest that there has been a lot of activity around the disaster loan program.

Retired VA physician Dr. Ken Engelhart will be on hand early to answer questions about VA health concerns.

Free tickets will be available compliments of local businesses.