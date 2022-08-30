Farm accident kills Sauk Centre Man

MELROSE TWP -- A farming accident has claimed the life of a Sauk Centre man.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at the intersection of County Road 17 and 360th Avenue in Melrose Township, about three miles North of Melrose Monday afternoon.

Seventy-six-year-old Michael Zirbes was climbing off of a piece of farm machinery in an alfalfa field when he fell about five or six feet to the ground.

Zirbes was treated at the scene and then sent to Melrose Hospital by ambulance where he died of his injuries.