‘Fare For All’ Pop-Up Grocery In St. Cloud TODAY – Valentine Menu Approved!

LETS PUT SOME FOOD ON THE TABLE!



Valentine's Dinner just got more affordable and it's in St. Cloud TODAY only. This is one solution that can help all of us in these difficult times. Saving money on something we all MUST have to survive. Groceries!

WHAT IS FARE FOR ALL?



Fare For All, is an amazing food program for people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. The program is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize it, the longer the great deals will keep coming to our communities.

'FARE FOR ALL' COMING TO ST. CLOUD MONDAY FEBRUARY 12TH

Fare For All will be in St. Cloud on Monday, February 12th, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm, at Salem Lutheran Church at 90 Riverside Drive.

FEBRUARY MENU

MINI-MEAT PACK E $11

Chicken Tenderloins - 1 lb

Popcorn Chicken - 1.5 lbs

Beef Franks - 15 oz

Pollock Fillets - 1 lb

Pineapple Chicken Sausage – 10oz

MEGA-MEAT PACK A $25

Metloaf - 2.5 lbs

Onion Patty - 1.5 lbs

Ground Bison 1 lb

Popcorn Chicken - 1.5 lbs

Pork Maple Breakfast Links - 12 oz

Polish Kielbasa Rope - 13 oz

Smoked Gouda Chicken Sausage - 10 oz

PRODUCE PACK $10

Red Potatoes – 3 lb

Yellow Onions – 2 lb

Carrots – 1 lb

Gala Apples – 4 count

Navel Oranges – 4 count

Lemons – 2 count

Radishes – 1 lb

MONTHLY HOT BUY $7

The $7 Hot Buy for February is LOCAL Thousand Hills Sirloin Steak 11 oz

WHERE CAN YOU LEARN MORE ABOUT 'FARE FOR ALL?'



If you'd like to learn more or get notifications of stops around central Minnesota, click HERE.

