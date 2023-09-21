Fall Baseball Update – SCTCC and MASH Baseball – September 20th, 2023

ST. CLOUD TECH/CC CYCLONES and MASH BASEBALL

(TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 19th)

ST. CLOUD TECH/CC CYCLONES 15, MASH 2

The Cyclones defeated the MASH crew in a little exhibition baseball at Whitney Park. The Cyclones collected fourteen hits, including a pair of home runs and two doubles and solid defensive play. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was righty Cole Fuchs, from Rocori High School. He threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Evan Acheson, from Rocori High School threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Brooks Asche from MACCRAY high school threw one inning, gave up one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Cayden Hanson from Willmar High School threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Brock Woitalla from Monticello high school threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Tech high school threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Will VanBeck from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School threw one inning he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Sam Holthaus, from St. Cloud Apollo, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Brock Woitalla went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Griffin Dosan from Rock Ridge high school went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Alejandro Diaz from Venezuela went 1-for-1 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cayden Hanson went 1-for-5, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Blaine Fischer from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Landon Janzen from Aitkin high school had a sacrifice fly and was credited for three RBIs. Cody Leither from Kimball Area high school went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Will Thorn from Becker high school went 1-for-2 and Owen Bode from Little Falls high school earned a walk. Sam Nistler from Eden Valley-Watkins high school earned a pair of walks.

The MASH starting pitcher was righty Evan Zales from Sauk Centre high school, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, six runs and two walks. Righty Tim Marcus from Pierz High School threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk. Righty Brayden Simones from Sartell-St. Stephen high school threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Nick Anderson from Monticello high school threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks. Righty Brett Groebner from Elk River high school threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Tyler Prom from Rocori high school recorded three strikeouts. Righty Ben Rothsein threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Chester Bergeron from Annandale high school threw one inning, he gave up one hit. Righty Braxton Tautges from Brainerd high school threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The MASH crew was led by Tyler Prom, he went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Brett Groebner went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Nick Anderson, Braxton Tautges and Nathan Green, from Annandale high school, all earned a walk. Tanner Staller from Cathedral high school was credited for a RBI on a fielder’s choice.