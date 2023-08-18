Fact or Fiction? Have You Seen The Preview For ‘The Fall of Minneapolis’?

Have you seen the preview for the documentary called 'The Fall of Minneapolis'? I saw a post from a Minnesota Sheriff's Office that featured the preview, and my curiosity got the better of me and I had to watch it. Just from the title you are left wondering what is this documentary going to be all about. It doesn't take too long into the video to learn it's all about what happened on Chicago Ave in May of 2020.

The documentary is based on the book that former WCCO television reporter Liz Collin wrote titled They're Lying. A website for the crowd-funded film states "She uncovers what happened on Chicago Avenue and exposes the truth of the 2020 riots. Based on conversations with those who were there—including Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, and other Minneapolis police officers who’ve never spoken out before—Liz exposes how the facts were manipulated to dupe and divide America."



The documentary preview starts with several people from the media talking about the murder of George Floyd and it reflects the inconsistencies that were coming out at that time. From there it cuts to various interviews that Liz has done with former police officers and experts that refute some of the things that were brought up in the trial of Derek Chauvin, and other officers in the death of Floyd on that fateful May day in 2020.

Personally, I think it will be interesting to see when it is finally released.

The film is going to be released for free in November by Alpha News, and the film was directed by Dr. JC Chaix. The film was produced by Liz Collin.

