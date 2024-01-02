Express Enroll Day Wednesday at SCTCC

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - If continuing education is one of your New Year’s Resolutions, St. Cloud Technical and Community College is ready to help.

Express Enroll Day Wednesday at SCTCCSCTCC is holding an Express Enroll Day on Wednesday, January 3rd.

There’s no need to pre-register, just show up between 8:00 am and noon!

Admissions counselors will be available to help you:

Apply to St. Cloud Technical and Community College,

Take the Accuplacer assessment (this process usually takes more than an hour),

Complete the eOrientation,

Meet with an academic advisor,

Register for classes,

And get help applying for financial aid.

Anyone interested is asked to use the main entrance, door number one, and check in at the admissions office to start the process.

To do beforehand:

If you have taken any post-secondary credit at a non-Minnesota State institution, bring a copy of your transcript.

For more information, call SCTCC admissions (320-308-5089) or email enroll@sctcc.edu.

