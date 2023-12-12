Explore More Than 250 Gingerbread Houses At This MN ‘House’!

Whenever I go out to run an errand or to wrap up my holiday shopping chores I always seem to run into a gingerbread house kit. I'm not sure if the universe is trying to tell me something. Then today I saw a place here in Minnesota where you can see more than 250 gingerbread structures, and it's about an hour away. Perfect for a day trip with the kids.

The Norway House in Minneapolis has more than 250 gingerbread houses for people to admire this holiday season!

Get our free mobile app

What makes this more family-friendly is that kids 12 and younger get in for FREE!

According to the website Minnesota Parent "The world’s largest annual Gingerbread City is exhibited in Bergen, Norway with more than 2000 structures!"

According to the Norway House website, "In 2015, the Norway House in Minneapolis kicked off their first Gingerbread Wonderland. Since then, it’s grown above 250 structures! You will find tons of familiar buildings and landmarks created by our community, including structures by professional bakers and gingerbread enthusiasts of all ages and abilities."

So when can you go and catch all these gingerbread homes?

November 24, 2023 – January 7, 2024

MON — Closed

TUE — 12:00pm-4:00pm

WED — 10:00am-4:00pm

THU — 10:00am-4:00pm

FRI — 10:00am-4:00pm

SAT — 9:00am-5:00pm

SUN — 12:00pm-4:00pm

The Norway House was an idea that came from "Norwegian Americans in the Twin Cities who strongly felt that Minnesota’s rich Norwegian culture needed a living monument—a central hub for a thriving community. The organization was officially founded on May 17, 2004. At the time, the metro region had more than 100 different Norwegian organizations without a permanent public home."

You can learn more about the history of the Norway House by heading to their website here.

The Norway House is located in Minneapolis at 913 East Franklin Avenue.

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker