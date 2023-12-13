Every Minnesotan Knows It Is Christmastime When They Hear This Jingle

Christmas lights throughout every neighborhood, holiday music in every store, the Vikings stumbling their way to the end of the season... all sure signs that Christmas season is upon us.

However, no Christmas season can officially begin before hearing the first notes of Minnesota's holiday theme song, which is of course the Menards Jingle (Holiday Remix (I just made up the title but you know what I am talking about)).

Ah yes, the jingle that gives me the same warm feeling as laying near an open fireplace with a cup of hot cocoa. It is timeless, really. Anyone who has spent a winter in Minnesota responds to that ad on a deeply spiritual level.

One YouTuber even transcribed the lyrics!

Christmas time is here

Great savings and good cheer

At Menards glad tidings to you

Hear the friendly call

Merry Christmas one and all

And a happy, happy, new year too!

(ad plays)

The stockings are all hanging

When family and friends abound

The tree lights are twinkling

So let's gather round

come to Menard's

We are decking the halls

A warm season's greeting to you all from Menards!

A warm season's greeting to you all from Menards is the money line, right! The payoff at the end that makes it so memorable.

Now that we have all heard the ad several times, it is time to begin Christmas!

