Ever Want To Know What The View Looks Like Atop Minnesota’s Tallest Flagpole?

If you get nervous about high places, you might want to just keep scrolling. The folks at Minnesota Truck Headquarters recently shared some photos from atop their flagpole, which has been dubbed Minnesota's Tallest Flagpole. The view is awesome, but I wouldn't want to be the person who had to climb the pole...

If anyone’s curious, this is what it looks like from the top of MN's Tallest Flagpole at Your MTH Huge thanks to Twin Cities Flag Source for repairing

The flagpole needed some work, as you can see from the photos, but you can't blame the guy fixing the top of the pole for snapping a few pictures of the view!

The flagpole sits 150 feet high and flies a HUGE American Flag. The flag attached to the pole is 30 feet by 60 feet and can be seen, from miles away.

The flagpole was erected in December of 2019 and went to work flying old glory on December 20th after a brief celebration was held at the base of the flagpole.

If you plan on flying a flag for the holiday, here are some flag etiquette tips when displaying our nation's flag according to the Old Farmers Almanac:

The flag should not be displayed on days when the weather is inclement. The custom is to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on flagstaffs in the open, but it may be displayed at night—if illuminated—to produce a patriotic effect.

The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.

The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free.

The flag should never be fastened, displayed, used, or stored so that it might be easily torn, soiled, or damaged in any way.

