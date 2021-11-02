Enjoy These Heated Area Patios in Central Minnesota

Winter is coming, there is no way to avoid it. But some of us really embrace this time of year and enjoy everything we can about this time of year. If it's sunny and not windy, it can actually be a pretty nice day - even outside. This is where some of these heated patios come into play.

We aren't talking in floor heat, or the patio being enclosed. There are some of those patios around, mostly set up for smoking areas. But there are some really nice areas around that have heaters, firepits, and some seasonal beverages to enjoy while you are enjoying what a Minnesota winter is all about.

MILK AND HONEY CIDERS

Milk and Honey ciders is located in St. Joseph. This is a place that I have tried to go to several times during the summer, and it is really busy. There are times throughout the summer months when they have live music, and always a great atmosphere. Winter is really no different- just a different setting. They have several campfires around their huge outdoor area. You can keep warm while sipping on one of their delicious beverages.

CROW RIVER WINERY

This winery is located in Hutchinson. This place is great with several outdoor heaters. You can also enjoy some of the wines and/or enjoy a tasting plate too. Crow River Winery does require reservations, so you will need to plan ahead for this spot.

FERGUS BREWING

Fergus Brewing is located in Fergus Falls. This location is relatively new, and they have several firepits available. You can enjoy sipping on one or some of their special seasonal brews.

There are probably even more opportunities around the area to be outside, and enjoy what Minnesota has to offer. This was just some of the options in Central Minnesota, but here are also places in Southern and Northern Minnesota. You can check out the Explore Minnesota website and plan a road trip around the state.

