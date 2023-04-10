Enjoy The Great Outdoors Of Northern Minnesota While Staying In A Boxcar

This weekend, on a whim, my wife and I decided we wanted to jet up to Duluth for an afternoon along the lake. I love the North Shore, I don't know what it is, but I could spend hours staring out at Lake Superior, listening to the waves crash against the shore. Another unique aspect of being up along the North Shore is that you can spend time in Two Harbors, and stay inside real boxcars that have been transformed into rental 'homes'.

The Northern Rail Traincar Inn is located off Highway 3 in Two Harbors and offers its guests the chance and opportunity to spend their stay inside one of 15 boxcars on site. Each boxcar has its own theme, some examples of those themes offered are Victorian, Fishing, and Safari.

According to the Northern Rail Traincar Inn's website "Our boxcar accommodations are connected by a charming enclosed hallway reminiscent of an old-fashioned train station platform." <-- How cool does that sound?

Don't worry the boxcars feature modern amenities inside them, including Wi-Fi so you can still stream Netflix after a day in the great outdoors. There is also a library on-site and snowshoes to rent in the winter. During the summer months, the Inn's website boasts that there are campfire nights for guests to gather around and socialize too.

If you are looking for something different the next time you visit the North Shore this might be the thing for you, as the Inn is located not too far from the Superior Hiking Trail, Gooseberry Falls, and the Gitchi-Gami State Bicycle Trail.

