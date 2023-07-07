Enjoy The First Ever Pop-Up Splash Pad Happening Next Weekend In St. Cloud!

It's already been a hot summer, with not much relief in terms of rain. So if you are looking for a surefire way to keep your kids cool next weekend, you might want to check out this pop-up splash pad that is coming to St. Cloud!

The pop-up splash pad is going to be on Saturday July 15th from 4-6pm, and it will be a free event for all to enjoy, you don't even have to register! Simply bring your swimsuit and a towel!

Beat the summer heat at St. Cloud’s first-ever Pop-Up Splash Pad! Attendees can run through the spray of a fire hose, check out a firetruck and police car, and play some lawn games with your local St. Cloud Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 464 and St. Cloud Police Officers! This event is free and for all ages. No registration is required – just bring a towel and dress in clothes that can get wet!

The pop-up splash pad will happen at Centennial Park, located at 1725 Centennial Dr. On top of the cooling water, being sprayed by a fire hose, there will be a fire truck and police car for kids to check out, and some lawn games to be enjoyed.

This should be a fun event, and would be a solid pick for young kids interested in seeing fire trucks and police cars, or a kid who loves water!

You can follow what else the City of St. Cloud's parks and recreation department is doing by heading over to their social media account, here.

