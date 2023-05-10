Enjoy Hops & History At Third Street Brewing In Cold Spring Thursday

UNDERWEAR?

We all take our undergarments for granted today, but they sure put a lot of work into undergarments in the past.

STEARNS HISTORY MUSEUM

Join Amy Degerstrom and Caitlin Carlson from the Stearns History Museum at Third Street Brewing in Cold Spring this Thursday at 5:30 pm for a fun look at all the effort we have put into creating our undergarments throughout history.

UNIQUE COLLECTION OF UNDERGARMENTS

The Stearns History Museum has a unique collection of undergarments from years gone by, and Amy & Caitlin can't wait to share with you the stories of why those garments were created, who created them, and how they changed through history into what we call undergarments today.

The event will begin at 5:30 pm, and last about an hour. You can click HERE now to reserve your spot and register for the event. The cost for non-members is just $10.

Bring money to enjoy some delicious beverages as you enjoy this discussion, and bring your friends for what is going to be a super fun evening.

The event will be happening at:

Third Street Brewing

219 Red River Avenue North

Cold Spring, MN 56320

COMING IN JUNE! SNOOKY'S PUB CRAWL!

If you think this event is fun, then you won't want to miss the big event coming in June. Snooky's Pub Crawl! Snooky's Hand Guide was handed out to service men and women when they were in St. Cloud leaving for duty during WWII.

Photo by Stearns History Museum Photo by Stearns History Museum loading...

During this fun event, you'll get your own Snooky's Pub Crawl map, where you will visit the locations that still exist from yesteryear. The event will kick off at Iron Street Distillery, where you will enjoy a cocktail and delicious food, all included with your ticket to the event, and then you'll head downtown to explore four additional bars and restaurants that are on Snooky's original 1944 map.

Photo by Stearns History Museum Photo by Stearns History Museum loading...

REGISTER FOR SNOOKY'S PUB CRAWL

Snooky's Pub Crawl will be on June 8th, from 6 - 9 pm. The cost of the event is $25 for members as well as non-members. Click HERE to make your plans.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State