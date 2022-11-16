Emerald Ash Borer Found in Isanti County

ISANTI COUNTY (WJON News) - Emerald Ash Borer has been found in Isanti County for the first time.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says a tree care company reported a group of trees in Standford Township, East of Zimmerman, could be infected. Officials were able to locate larvae and collect samples, and then located a second pocket of infested trees about a mile from the original location.

Because this is the first time Emerald Ash Borer has been located in Isanti County, there’s an emergency quarantine for parts of the county south of State Highway 95. Firewood and ash material is not allowed to be removed from the area.

Emerald Ash Borer was first reported in Minnesota in 2009. Signs of infestation include woodpecker holes and S-shaped tunnels under the bark of infected trees.

A virtual informational meeting will be held for residents and tree care professionals in Isanti County. The meeting is Wednesday, November 30th, from 10 to 11:00 a.m. To register for the meeting, click here.