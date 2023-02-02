Elk River Crash Sends One to Hospital

ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A two-car crash near Elk River sent a man to the hospital.

Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol say Wednesday morning, an SUV driven by Henry Koch of Princeton was driving north on Highway 169 and collided with another SUV driven by Elijah Wetch of Princeton.

Get our free mobile app

The crash happened near 193rd Avenue NW in Elk River.



Wetch was sent to Fairview Hospital in Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wetch’s passenger and Koch were not injured in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES