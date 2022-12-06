Election Hand Count Shows Change of 2 Votes in Sherburne County

ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A hand count of the election results show a change in two votes in Sherburne County.

Get our free mobile app

Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold says of the 14,336 votes hand counted, two votes resulted in a change in one race with Representative Tom Emmer gaining one vote and his challenger Jeanne Hendricks gaining one vote in the same precinct.

The election tabulators accurately and correctly did the job they were intended to do. The hand counting provided the public an opportunity to see how human error does happen and that it's not intentional.

The races that were hand counted were for Governor, U.S. Representative, Attorney General and Secretary of State.

The precincts chosen were Elk River, Big Lake, Clear Lake Township and Haven Township.