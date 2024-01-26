Efforts To Stop Criminal Activity On Metro Transit Buses Result In New Signs

Riding the bus in the Twin Cities has been 'interesting' for the last few years. Since the pandemic, it seems bus rider-related crime has been up, and Metro Transit has been struggling to deal with passengers who aren't following the rules, and being unsafe on Metro Transit buses. To combat that activity Metro Transit put up more than 200 signs at bus stops and light rail stations, outlining rider expectations.

Look what we found going up today at the Warehouse District/Hennepin Avenue Station!

This is one of around 250 signs outlining the expectations we have of riders. They are going up now at light rail and bus rapid transit stations. Those who violate these rules will be removed from transit property.

Review the rules at metrotransit.org/rider-rules In addition to these signs, we’re putting out information about how to report suspicious and unwanted behaviors (Text: 612-900-0411) and how to tell us about issues like broken glass and graffiti that need attention from staff. Paid fare zones are also being more clearly marked at station platforms.

To provide feedback and review reporting tools visit: https://www.metrotransit.org/contact-us In November Metro Transit officials announced that "crime reported aboard Metro Transit buses and trains, and at its stations and stops throughout the Twin Cities, declined 22%." Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III went on to tell Mass Transit Magazine back in November 2023 "We still have a ways to go. While numbers matter, perception is also important."

Some of the most common problems that occur on Metro Transit buses are: "drugs, fare evasion, false information/identity theft, loitering, disorderly conduct, liquor and trespassing."

