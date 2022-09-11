Early Sunday Morning Fire Destroys Detached Garage in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating after a fire destroyed a detached garage at a home in St. Cloud early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 11th Avenue South. The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire and arrived to find the building fully engulfed and power lines down.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby homes.

No one was hurt in the fire. The damage is estimated at $40,000 and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

