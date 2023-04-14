Early Morning Burglary at Briggs Lake

Johnathan L. Axelson (left), Robert V. McKevitt (center), Daniel P. Johnson (right) - Photo: Sherburne County Sheriff's Office)

PALMER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - An early morning burglary ended with a car chase Friday morning.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the Briggs Lake General Store in Palmer Township just before 4:00 a.m. on reports that burglars had broken into the store and taken an ATM Machine.

Security cameras recorded at least two suspects and the vehicle used to drive away.

Minutes after authorities issued a description of the vehicle it was located leaving the area. A traffic stop was attempted, but the car didn’t stop.

A short pursuit ensued before three men were arrested:

  • Johnathan L. Axelson, 51, of Minneapolis,
  • Daniel P. Johnson, 40, of Spencer, Iowa,
  • Robert V. McKevitt, 36, of Spirit Lake, Iowa.

