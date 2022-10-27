Eagan Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities man faces solicitation of a child charges after allegedly chatting with an undercover officer from the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force.
Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Sommers of Eagan is charged with three felonies related to criminal sexual conduct involving a child.
According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, Sommers began chatting with the undercover officer, who was posing as a 15-year-old girl, in a chat room known for the solicitation of children.
Court records allege Sommers turned the conversation toward a sexual nature and sent pictures of his genitals.
A second undercover officer also set up a profile of a 15-year-old girl and says Sommers began soliciting them who he thought was a different 15-year-old girl. Records show he again sent nude photos of his genitals.
Investigators and members of the Eagan Police Department raided Sommers' house, seized electronic devices, and arrested him.