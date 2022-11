There’s a saturation patrol Wednesday morning, and you could be cited a doughnut.

As part of Kindness Week in Becker, the police department is hosting a drive-through doughnut breakfast Wednesday morning, 7:00 am to 9:00 am, in the city hall parking lot.

In addition to the drive-through breakfast, Becker is running a chalk art and an act of kindness contest.

Kindness week runs all week in Becker.