Drinking Water Is The Focus Of A New Art Exhibit

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A unique art project about drinking water goes on display Thursday. "Creating With & For Water" is a community art project in Little Falls that engaged residents in talks about drinking water and its quality over a month through nine workshops.

People explored their relationship through water and then submitted their art. Artist-in-Residence Su Legatt combined all the submitted art into 13 final pieces and says it was hard to choose what pieces to use:

"It's tricky because there was a lot of great things submitted but pairing the text with a visual that was appropriate kind of narrows it down, because there might be a great visual but if I can't find text or statements that I can that I can pair to that it doesn't quite work."

Environmental Initiative's Source Water Protection Collaborative set up the project and Partnership Manager Britta Dornfield says they knew they wanted a project to engage the public in protecting drinking water:

"What we wanted to do was to have an artist in residence work with a community in greater Minnesota and really work on engaging the public around drinking water protection for a year."

Dornfield says the exhibit is for one night only but area businesses will put up window clings and vinyl wraps of the art around town to keep the conversation going. Prints and postcards of the art will also be available to purchase down the road. All the proceeds will go towards Friends of Crane Meadows to help protect the watershed that feeds into the upper Mississippi area. The exhibit runs from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Great River Arts in Little Falls.

