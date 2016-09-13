Dozier Hits 40th Home Run But Twins Lose [VIDEO]

The Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 Monday night at Comerica Park. The Twins fall to 53-91 with the loss.

Brian Dozier hit his 40th home run of the season to become the only Twin not named Harmon Killebrew to reach the milestone. The Twins had only four other hits in the game and struck out 14 times.

Detroit plays host to Minnesota again Tuesday night, with pregame coverage set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON. First pitch is slated for 6:10.