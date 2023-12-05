Downed Tree Causes Harding Crash
HARDING, MN (WJON News) - A tree on the road caused a one-car crash Monday.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on 400th Avenue and 263rd Street, about nine miles east of Harding, Monday at 6:23 a.m.
Get our free mobile app
Authorities say 60-year-old Joseph Virnig of Hillman was traveling south on 400th Avenue when his vehicle hit a downed tree in the roadway.
Virnig was taken to Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- NDSU Announces Tuition Waiver for MN Students
- U of M Campus Voted Least Fashionable
- Man Charged After Incident at Minnesota Nudist Resort
LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker