JIF PEANUT BUTTER RECALL

This is not the kind of news I like to hear. I worry about things like this all the time. I have a kid that lives off of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. As a matter of fact, I made a huge breakfast this weekend and peanut butter was on the table to add to our toast. Here's what's happening.

The J.M Smucker Company, located in Lexington, Kentucky, has voluntarily recalled some JIF products because of a potential salmonella outbreak in the US that has possibly been linked to the product.

OUTBREAKS ACROSS THE US

There have been 5 out of 5 people that have eaten peanut butter, and 4 out of 5 specifically reported eating various JIF products. I don't believe that any of the initial reports have occurred in Minnesota as of this report.

Check your JIF products for the following codes:

Lot Code numbers 1274425 through 2140425. The FDA recommends that if you have bought, used, and/or purchased this product with these lot code numbers, you should take extra precautions to sanitize any utensils, or surfaces it may have touched.

DO YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS OF SALMONELLA POISONING?

Because Salmonella poisoning can be deadly, you are encouraged to contact your health professional should you have any of these symptoms after coming in contact with this product: Symptoms usually develop 12-72 hours after infection. Symptoms of Salmonella included:

High Fever

Diarrhea

abdominal cramps

Rash

Blood in urine

Body aches

