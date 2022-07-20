D’OH! Minnesota Police Arrest Man ‘Pouring Water’ Into Gas Tank, Hoping It Ran

I think it was Doc Emmitt Brown who got a 1980s vehicle to run on some trash and a little bit of water, heck you should have seen what that car did when it hit 88 miles an hour! One Minnesota Police Department made an arrest recently that centered around a stolen vehicle and a man pouring water into its gas tank "hoping it ran" on the alternative 'fuel'.

I wish I was making this up, but this just shows you why you shouldn't do drugs. The Bloomington Police Department has more on this truly awkward arrest.

Officers were dispatched to Target for a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. Officers noticed an individual attempting to pour water into the gas tank. When asked what he was doing he advised he was pouring water into the gas tank in hopes that it would run off of water. A search of the stolen vehicle found narcotics, drug paraphernalia and stolen items.

Not only was the man busted for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, but there were also drugs, drug paraphernalia, and stolen items too.

The Bloomington Police Department finished the post by writing that they "provided another example of why doing drugs does not make one make the best decisions. Lastly, don’t drink and drive. It’s dangerous and against the law."

So the next time you see someone trying to fill their vehicle with water, and it isn't a Delorean with a food processor on top, chances are a call to your local law enforcement center might be the best course of action.

