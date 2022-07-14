Does Wendy’s Have A Hidden Message In Their Logo?

In the world of advertising, I'm pretty sure there are all kinds of subliminal messages in commercials, logos, etc. Why some people are so bothered by this, I don't know. Businesses have been toying with our subconscious minds since the beginning of advertising.

Fast food restaurant, Wendy's denies that there is any hidden message in their logo. The message some think is there is allegedly the word "mom" hidden in their logo. An effort to relate Wendy's food to mom's cooking.

To tell you the truth, I've studied the Wendy's logo and I just don't see the word "mom". The hint the people behind this say you need to concentrate on the area around Wendy's collar.

According to DoYouRemember, Wendy's denies that the subliminal message in their logo exists. A spokesman for Wendy's stated “We are aware of this and find it interesting that it appears our Wendy cameo has ‘mom’ on her ruffled collar. We can assure you it was unintentional.”

In contrast, StockLogos.com states “It should not be a surprise to see the fast-food restaurant, Wendy’s associating their refreshed brand with Mom’s cooking,”

Author, Eric Schlosser, author of "Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal", recently claimed that McDonald's has used subliminal messaging in their logo for years. McDonald's rebranded in the 1960's and started using the giant golden arches. Schlosser claims that the arches were designed to resemble a woman's breasts.

