Does This Minnesota Company Still Make Crunch Cones?

WHERE'S THE CRUNCH IN MY SPRINKLES?

Let's face it...we all have summer favorites, or maybe they are a year-round favorite of mine. For years, I thought that Dairy Queen had taken crunch cones off the menu. I moved back to Minnesota and found that indeed they were still available; you just had to ask for them.

Get our free mobile app

CUP O SPRINKLES

But the other day, I asked for a small cherry-dipped crunch cone at an area DQ. I was told that they couldn't put the sprinkles on the cone, but they could give them to me in a cup. I was sort of confused by that, but I just said, "Okay." I knew they wouldn't stick to the cherry dip, but I figured I'd make it work.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

WHERE ARE THE PEANUT PIECES?

When I got to the window, I got my small cherry-dipped cone, and an 8-ounce cup filled half full of sprinkles! I mean...that's a lot of sprinkles. However, there were no crunchies mixed in; you know what I mean. I think they are like candied peanut pieces. None. Zip.

I'm starting to think that maybe they thought I asked for a sprinkle-dipped cone instead of a crunch cone. Maybe I did, but I really thought I asked for a small cherry-dipped crunch cone.

DOES ANYONE KNOW?

Regardless, the sprinkles were delicious, and I had so many, that I could dip them in the sprinkle cup on every dip.

I'm not complaining about the cone. It was delicious and it hit the spot. I have to say it was rather fun dipping every bit into the delicious sprinkles, but does DQ still make the crunchies? Let me know. I need my crunch cone fix. If not, where can I go to get a crunch cone?

The 5 Animals Most Likely to Cause Your Death in MN

Bucket List Minnesota Glamping in a Lakeside Covered Wagon