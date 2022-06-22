Does This Minnesota Company Still Make Crunch Cones?

Does This Minnesota Company Still Make Crunch Cones?

Photo by Kelly Cordes

WHERE'S THE CRUNCH IN MY SPRINKLES?

Let's face it...we all have summer favorites, or maybe they are a year-round favorite of mine. For years, I thought that Dairy Queen had taken crunch cones off the menu. I moved back to Minnesota and found that indeed they were still available; you just had to ask for them.

Get our free mobile app

CUP O SPRINKLES

But the other day, I asked for a small cherry-dipped crunch cone at an area DQ. I was told that they couldn't put the sprinkles on the cone, but they could give them to me in a cup. I was sort of confused by that, but I just said, "Okay." I knew they wouldn't stick to the cherry dip, but I figured I'd make it work.

Photo by Kelly Cordes
loading...

WHERE ARE THE PEANUT PIECES?

When I got to the window, I got my small cherry-dipped cone, and an 8-ounce cup filled half full of sprinkles! I mean...that's a lot of sprinkles. However, there were no crunchies mixed in; you know what I mean. I think they are like candied peanut pieces. None. Zip.

I'm starting to think that maybe they thought I asked for a sprinkle-dipped cone instead of a crunch cone. Maybe I did, but I really thought I asked for a small cherry-dipped crunch cone.

DOES ANYONE KNOW?

Regardless, the sprinkles were delicious, and I had so many, that I could dip them in the sprinkle cup on every dip.

I'm not complaining about the cone. It was delicious and it hit the spot. I have to say it was rather fun dipping every bit into the delicious sprinkles, but does DQ still make the crunchies?  Let me know. I need my crunch cone fix. If not, where can I go to get a crunch cone?

 

The 5 Animals Most Likely to Cause Your Death in MN

Bucket List Minnesota Glamping in a Lakeside Covered Wagon

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top