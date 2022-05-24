POWASSAN VIRUS CAN CAUSE LIFELONG SYMPTOMS OR DEATH

Have you ever heard of Powassan Virus? It’s a horrifying possibility that any one of us here in Minnesota that spends significant time outside has the possibility of coming into contact with a tick that could cause this virus. Although it is not the most common of infections caused by ticks, it has increased in recent years and most cases happen in the Great Lakes regions of the US. Powassan Virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected tick.

Some people have no symptoms at all from Powassan Virus, but if they do, they can include:

MINOR SYMPTOMS

Fever

Headache

Vomiting

Weakness

SERIOUS SYMPTOMS

Confusion

Loss of coordination

Difficulty speaking

Seizures

Death

Long term health issues

BRAIN INFECTION AND DEATH

1 out of 10 people that are infected by a tick with Powassan Virus will die. Severe symptoms of Powassan Virus include infection of the brain and spinal cord. According to the CDC, half of the people that survive severe symptoms of the disease end up with long-term health problems that include recurring headaches and memory issues, and a loss of muscle mass and strength.

TREATMENTS

Currently, there is no medication or treatment available for people who get Powassan. Individuals may need to be hospitalized to help reduce swelling of the brain, hydration, and breathing support.

PROTECT YOURSELF

The best way to protect yourself from this virus and other tick-borne viruses are to check your body in and around the hair, ears, under your arms, inside your belly button, around your waist, between your legs, in the back of your knees, and basically in places that they can easily hide.

You also need to keep an eye on your pets, making sure you always use a tick preventive product on your dogs and cats.

