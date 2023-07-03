DNR Removes 24 Minnesota Counties From Deer Feeding Ban

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Deer hunters will be able to feed deer and put out attractants in 24 more Minnesota counties this year.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has removed the counties to focus restrictions on areas where the risk of chronic wasting disease is most likely. The DNR says deer feeding bans and the ban on attractants are to help prevent the unnatural crowding of deer and therefore reduce the risk of spreading CWD.

The bans will stay in effect for 23 counties and five new counties are being added to the list.

Some of the counties in central Minnesota that have been removed include Stearns, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd, and Douglas.

For a complete list and a map of the removed counties and those with attractant and feeding bans in place, visit the DNR's CWD website.

