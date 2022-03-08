Anoka Company Sending 1 Million Rounds of Ammunition to Ukraine

In response to Ukraine's plea for additional arms and ammunition to defend itself against Russia, Vista Outdoor Inc. has pledged one million rounds of ammunition in support.

In the days following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly turned down US President Joe Biden's offer of safe passage out of the country, saying instead "I need ammunition, not a ride." More recently, according to some reports, as many as 140,000 Ukrainians and volunteers have returned to Ukraine to defend the country, only to be turned away due to a lack of weapons and supplies. One Minnesota company, hearing the plea for help, has responded.

Vista Outdoor -- a parent company of Remington, CCI, Speer and Federal Ammunition -- based in Anoka, Minnesota has pledged support to Ukraine through a donation of one million rounds of ammunition as well as online fundraising.

"To provide additional support for Ukraine during the current crisis, Remington, CCI, Speer and Federal Ammunition — all part of Vista Outdoor Inc’s Sporting Products segment — will be donating one million rounds of total ammo to the Ukraine Armed Forces," said Vista Outdoor in a statement.

Get our free mobile app

Ukraine’s military has been a customer of Federal, CCI and Speer for years. "Supporting the relief effort is a crucial element of the global response, and we are proud to do our part," said Jason Vanderbrink, President of Remington, CCI, Speer and Federal Ammunition. "We have long supported Ukrainian armed forces and we will continue to do so in this global cause to unite for democracy.”

There will also be special edition T-shirts pledging all profits from the sale to refugees in the war-torn country. T-shirts will be available to purchase at www.remington.com and www.federalpremium.com with proceeds going to Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.