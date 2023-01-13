DNR Hosting Annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can take your kid ice fishing this weekend for free.

The Minnesota DNR is holding their annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing event Saturday through Monday.

Get our free mobile app

The three-day event allows anyone to ice fish for free, if they are fishing with a child 15-years-old or younger.

The DNR is reminding anyone who is heading out on the lakes this weekend to take precautions to make sure the ice is safe for your and your family.

For a list of special Take A Kid Ice Fishing events around the state CLICK HERE!