ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area School District has announced that they’ve reached tentative agreements with the unions representing sign language interpreters, paraeducators, and Licensed Practical Nurses.

The sign language interpreters bargaining unit, AFSCME Council 65, represents 8 employees in the district. The Minnesota School Employees Association represents about 330 paraprofessionals and 17 Licensed Practical Nurses

The tentative agreement includes:

For Paraprofessionals –

A pay increase of 6.0% for the 2023-2024 school year and a 3.5% increase in the 2024-2025 school year.

Increases in hourly rates for new employees, additional increases in hourly wages for current employees to address wage compression, an increase in the district’s contribution to health insurance, and increases in longevity pay for employees with more than three years of experience.

Paraprofessionals will vote on their new agreement on August 7th.

For Licenced Practical Nurses –

A 5.0% increase in pay for the 2023-2024 school year, and a 2.5% increase for the 2024-2025 year.

Increases in hourly rates for new employees, an increase in the district’s contribution to health insurance, and increases in longevity pay for employees with more than three years of experience.

LPNs will vote on their agreement on August 2nd.

For Sign Language Interpreters -

Nationally certified interpreters will receive a 5% pay increase, while Minnesota-certified interpreters will receive a 3% increase in each year of the new contract.

Increases in hourly rates for new employees, an increase in the district’s contribution to health insurance, and increases in longevity pay for employees with more than three years of experience.

Sign Language Interpreters are voting on the new contract this week.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam is excited to have these professionals under contract before the start of the school year.

We are thrilled to reach settlements with these critical school staff members before the start of the school year. Our efforts were certainly supported by the additional funding provided this biennium by the legislature and we are grateful for the opportunity to provide a contract that recognizes the vital work performed by these employee groups. These staff members help us create a caring and supportive environment every day in our schools and ensure the academic success of our students.

The St. Cloud Area School District is the largest school district in Central Minnesota, with over ten thousand students each day.