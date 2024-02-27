Discover The Exciting Grandstand Lineup For The 2024 Minnesota State Fair!

Every year the Minnesota State Fair puts together a pretty incredible lineup of entertainers to keep our toes tapping and our minds creating memories for a lifetime. I have fond memories of Huey Lewis and The News, Alabama, Toby Keith and so many more that have entertained us from the Grandstand at the great Minnesota Get-together.

Whatever your flavor, we have the full list of the Minnesota State Fair concert announcements for 2024 listed here, with links for you to get your tickets.

NATE BARGATZE

According to Billboard.com, Nate Bargaztke is a comedian known as 'The nicest man in stand-up.' He has five comedy albums and many, many Netflix specials under his belt. He was also nominated for a Grammy award for his comedy album "The Greatest Average American." CLICK HERE to get your tickets.

THE HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR 2024

Performing on the Grandstand stage on Monday, August 26th, 2024, will be a full list of chart-topping performers and their hits from the 60's and 70's. the incredible music by fantastic groups, including The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills. You'll enjoy hits including, "Elenore," "It Ain't Me Babe," "Happy Together," and many, many more. Click HERE for tickets. Tickets will be available on March 1st at 10 am.

THURSDAY, AUG. 29, 2024 AT 7:00 PM

You're sure to have a great time rocking out with the one...the only...Motley Crew. Vince Neil on vocals, Nikki Sixx on bass, Tommy Lee on drums, and Mick Mars on guitar, will be bringing their tour to the Grandstand, with John 5 on guitar.

Motley Crew has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, has seven US Platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, six Top 20 pop singles, three Grammy nods, five New York Times bestselling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Netflix hit movie, which I recommend you watch before coming to the show. This will be a show not to miss! Click HERE to get your tickets!

According to the Minnesota State Fair website, Kidz Bop is the number one music brand for kids and has sold more than 21 million albums and generated more than 11 billion streams. CLICK HERE to get your tickets.

