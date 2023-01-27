Dinner and a Helicopter Ride During the St. Paul Winter Carnival
Here ya go! Something for a great date night, or something else along those lines.
The Winter Carnival is on and there are so many different events. You can check out the list of events on the event page on their website. There really is something for everyone throughout the carnival which runs for 10 days from now through February 5th.
One of the events, as I mentioned was a great date night event. It's a helicopter ride and dinner at Holman's Table. No, you are not eating dinner while taking in a helicopter ride. That might be a bit difficult. You and another person will be served dinner directly after your helicopter ride. This is a brand new event this year for the Winter Carnival.
There is a lot of FREE parking around the area for this event too. The cost is $250 but that does include your dinner and the helicopter ride. The ride will last approximately 7 minutes, and reservations (which are required) will be spaced about every 10 minutes from 4pm to 7:50pm.
Reservations for helicopter rides will be booked every 10 minutes, beginning at 4:00, 4:10, 4:20…until 7:50pm on January 26, 27, and 28 and February 2, 3 and 4.