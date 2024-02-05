Did You Know This Quirky Secret About Minnesota’s Governor?

Did You Know This Quirky Secret About Minnesota&#8217;s Governor?

Minnesota's Governor, Tim Walz, has been the Governor since 2018 and was most recently elected Governor again in 2022. But, did you know that our Governor has a sticky secret? He loves Diet Mountain Dew, so much so that it's been documented on social media a few times now.

The social media page, Best of Minnesota shared some of the social media posts from the Governor about his love for Diet Mountain Dew.

It was just 6 months ago that the Governor took to X formerly known as Twitter to reply to Kwik Trip in regards to a big pop being the way to start the day.


 

If we travel back in time to Duluth in 2019, the Governor Tweeted out a picture of a Diet Dew, and stated he was ready to start his day.  


But apparently, the love for Mountain Dew isn't limited to the Governor's Office. A Tweet by a Star Tribune reporter revealed that another higher-level state employee also seems to enjoying 'Doing the Dew'.



