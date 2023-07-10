This seems to be one of those things that you either know about or have zero clue that this type of event exists. This summer the 7th annual Land Castle Summer Extravaganza is happening in Winsted Minnesota, and it sounds like a pretty fun time for those who like to get out and enjoy the nice weather.

"Do you have an ice fishing house? The 7th Annual Land Castle Summer Extravaganza is September 15-16 in Winsted, MN! Get your tickets yet for the first ice fishing show of the year!

Pack up your fish house, bring the family, and come spend a weekend in our campground and shop at our huge ice fishing show!

Live music by SLAMABAMA, Cindy Jo, and another guest soon to be announced. Bean bag tournament, live trout pond, kids coloring contest, nightly bonfire, and more to be announced soon! Weekend adult ticket holders get a ticket for our prize giveaway!"

The event is held in Winsted and is going to be at the Winstock Festival Grounds, which is located at 3233 230th St, Winsted, MN, and the event will run September 15th and 16th with early camping being allowed as soon as the 14th of September.

Other event details according to the event's website include entertainment by:

SLAMABAMA on Friday night, and Cindy Jo on Saturday night, with more details on the performers by going hereand here.

Get our free mobile app

While I don't have an Ice Castle fish house yet, events like this one make me consider getting one a little more each time I hear about it.

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor

Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it.