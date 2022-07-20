Despite Heavy Criticism, Dave Chappelle Sells Out 2 More MN Shows

Last night (Wed) one of my favorite comedians, Dave Chappelle, performed his stand up in front of a sold out crowd at First Avenue, in Downtown Minneapolis. Tickets were going for a pretty hefty price of almost $130. That didn't hold sales back one bit. The show sold out in 5 minutes.

Get our free mobile app

That in itself was quite a feat and speaks to the popularity of Chapelle's comedy. Chapelle decided to add 2 more Minneapolis shows. These two shows will be at the Varsity Theater. These two shows also sold out almost immediately.

Not everyone is a fan of Chappelle's comedic content. Chappelle has been known to joke about the LGBTQ community in previous Netflix comedy specials. Particularly, his jokes regarding transgender people. His 2019 Netflix special "Sticks and Stones' angered some when he stated things like “you are never, ever allowed to upset the alphabet people”.

Chappelle has defended his comedy saying "Just because I say it, doesn't mean I think it. I say it because it's funny". After all, he is a comedian, right?

Critics took to protesting on First Avenue's Facebook page and Twitter. First Avenue eventually shut down comments on on their Facebook page.

Netflix refused to censor Chappelle and Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos, defended his stance by stating “I want people to understand … that, going forward, it should be really clear that I support artistic freedom and the creators that work at Netflix.”, even after a walkout by some Netflix employees was staged at Netflix's headquarters in Los Angeles.

No matter where you stand on this subject, I highly recommend you watch the Netflix documentary "Can We Take A Joke?". It features interviews with a variety of bigtime comedians talking about how the "politically correct" crowd is hampering many comedian's free speech.

I guess, my advice to those that are offended by Chappelle's jokes, don't go to his shows. That is even if you could lay your hands on a ticket.

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc , was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."