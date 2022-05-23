UNEXPECTED FLIGHT CHANGE

I opened my email this morning and found a message about my flight out to Portland, Oregon later this year. The message said:

"Your upcoming flight has been impacted by schedule adjustments. Your new flight itinerary is listed below. There is nothing further you need to do at this time unless you would like to make additional changes to your flight. We apologize for the inconvenience this change may cause and thank you for your flexibility."

Get our free mobile app

KEEPING UP WITH MY NEW ITINERARY

I'm really glad I opened up this email, or I might have missed my flight home. I already had all of this information printed and ready to go in my wallet.

I'm actually flying with a friend and we ordered our tickets separately, but for the same flight to the same location. I'm trying to keep up with her to make sure we end up on all of the same flights, or it might be tricky trying to get our trip to line up and the beginning and end. Hopefully, we will end up on all the same flights.

Airplane Traffic At JFK Airport in New York Getty Images loading...

The thing is, how many more changes to our flights are going to happen before then? I've still got over a month to my trip, and figure it changes have happened already, there might be more coming? Have you experienced this? Is it possible that my trip will be canceled completely? What would you do in that situation? Would you drive? Message me on our App.

13 Minnesota Slang Terms Everyone Should Know

Seven Reasons Mosquitoes Might Like You More Than Most