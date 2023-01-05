Dear Saint Cloud Minnesota Postman, I’m So Sorry…

THE ONE THING THAT GETS ME DOWN



Mother Nature. She's the boss. I'm not sure if there is anything that gets me down as much as being unable to keep up with snow removal. During the last couple of snowstorms, I've been able to dig out my mailbox, so I've probably only missed getting mail this year a couple of times. I try to be courteous and dig them a nice path. My son Drew even went outside after my attempts and cleared them an 'extra nice' spot through the thick hard snow, to try to make their job a little bit easier....and then...this happened.

IT'S NEVER ENOUGH

After work yesterday, I immediately got my snowblower out and proceeded to clear the driveway and mailbox. The snow kept coming. A couple of hours later, I went outside and did it again. This time I took pass after pass along my drive, trying to slowly chip away at the build-up of the 3-4 feet deep plowed snow that made my poor mailbox unreachable.

MY LETTER TO MY POSTMAN

Before I went to bed, I went out for one last round, hoping that by morning I'd be able to get to work, and the mailman would have no trouble getting to the mailbox today. Since I can't leave my postman a letter in the mailbox, I thought I would write him one here:

Dear Mr. Postman,

You may not know how much you are appreciated, since you can't find my mailbox today. I shoveled and shoveled and shoveled, but alas, it has slipped away.

The digging... the pushing... the throwing...the cussing...

I did my best to not let anyone see my fussing....

I shoveled snow til I could no more...my poor fingers were freezing when I came in the door.

I warmed up for a bit, then headed out again...same day..three attempts...to help my Postman friend.

I woke up this morning and I'm sorry to say regardless of my attempts, my mailbox has faded away. Deep in the snow, for a long winters rest...you can keep my mail for now, I know it's not the best.

When springtime arrives we shall meet again, my dear hardworking postman friend, and I'll leave a box of chocolates for all you went through. May your 2023 be better than your 2022.

