D-CAN Spring Dementia Summit Happening Tomorrow in St. Cloud

D-CAN SPRING DEMENTIA SUMMIT THURSDAY MAY 4TH 2023

The D-CAN Spring Dementia Summit will be happening in St. Cloud at the Regency in downtown St. Cloud, right across from the Paramount Center for the Arts.

The doors will open at 7:30 am with events beginning at 9 am and wrapping up around 1 in the afternoon. The event is FREE and open to the public, and parking is also available at St. Mary's Church for free for anyone wanting to attend.

So far, there will be approximately 80-90 people in attendance in person at the event, but the event will also be open via online access. Anyone that is experiencing a life change because of a family member, friend, or spouse; or maybe as an individual wanting to learn more about the signs of dementia, risk factors, caregiving, and more, may want to attend this great event.

REGISTER TODAY- FREE EVENT

To register for the event, you can CLICK HERE NOW. Some of the things that will be discussed at this springs event include:

Recent Advances in Dementia Prevention and Research

Speakers

Exhibitors

Lunch provided

Tools to help you in your journey

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

What you will learn by attending this event:

Dementia risk factors

Lifelong Dementia Care and Prevention

How nutrition and brain health impact Dementia risk

How a collaborative approach to Dementia care can give a patient more life to live

Dr. Kim Tjaden will be the Emcee of the event, and speaker Dr. Pat Zook, the founder of D-CAN, will be on hand to discuss Dementia and answer your questions throughout the day.

LUNCH IS SERVED

If you attend the event, a box lunch will be provided to you, so please choose the lunch information box when you register. The information about lunch will be on the ticket form.

