Cyclist Critically Hurt After Crash in Fridley Intersection

FRIDLEY (WJON News) -- A man was seriously hurt when his bike was hit by a car Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the cyclist, 21-year-old Edisson Chillogalli was crossing against the light when he was hit.

It happened at around 11:15 p.m. on Highway 47 in Fridley.

The patrol says a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Liza Ivette of Coral Springs, Florida was northbound on the highway when the cyclist entered the intersection at Osbourne Avenue and the two collided.

Chillogalli was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

