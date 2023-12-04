Craving Comfort Food? This MN Pizza Chain Has Just The Thing!
For those Minnesotans that are craving some comfort food, and also like pizza, there is a Minnesota pizza chain that is offering something delicious for their pizza of the month. Pizza Pub, with locations in Pine City, Braham, Center City, Cambridge, North Branch, Princeton, Sturgeon Lake, and Forest Lake is offering up a tater tot hotdish pizza for the entire month of December and it sounds delicious!
Look at those potato crowns sitting atop that mound of cheese and ground beef!
The pizza, according to a social media post by the Pine City location, is described as having:
Cream of Celery
Cream of Mushroom
Roasted corn
Green beans
Ground beef
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
Pub-Seasoned Tater Tot Crowns
According to Pizza Pub's website, the business is "a small, family-owned business, that began with one store located in Pine City, MN back in 1976."
You can get more details on Pizza Pub and the menu offered by heading here.
