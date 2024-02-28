Crash Near Gilman Kills Driver, Injures Passenger

MAYWOOD TWP (WJON News) - A single-vehicle crash resulted in a death near Gilman Tuesday.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted to the crash Tuesday afternoon at 2:30. Witness reported a small SUV was lying on its roof in the South ditch of the 15000 block of 115th St. Northeast in Maywood Township.

Get our free mobile app

Officials arrived to find a 2007 Kia Rondo in the ditch on its roof with 56-year-old Yvette Slack of Foreston and her son, 33-year-old Joseph McCullough of Sauk Rapids, in the vehicle with serious injuries.

McCullough was pronounced dead at the scene, while authorities were able to extricate Slack from the vehicle and provide life-saving measures before she was sent to St. Cloud hospital.

Officials believe McCullough was driving eastbound on 115th St. NE when it veered into the South Ditch. It traveled in the ditch for about 100 feet before hitting a driveway and becoming airborne. The vehicle landed sideways and rolled for about 100 feet before coming to rest on the roof.

Officials found evidence that excessive speed and driver impairment were likely factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

READ RELATED ARTICLES