WE'VE LOST AN EGG BUT WHERE IS THE OTHER?

I'm concerned. As I'm peering into the eagle's nest this morning, it appears that there is no egg in it all. I watched the eagle cam this morning and saw one of the mates get up and fly away from the nest before the other came back and proceeded to sit in the nest. My understanding is through the storm they were digging the eggs deeper into the nest, so my hope is that the egg is deep in the nest, and I'm hoping we just can't see it at this time.

FEBRUARY 28TH

But as you peer into the nest, there don't appear to be any eggs in it! On February 28th, while the eagles were switching duties, one of the eggs got stuck to the male's brood patch. It's not clear if the egg was already damaged or if it happened when he stood up.

dnr.state.mn.us dnr.state.mn.us loading...

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

If there is NO egg in the nest, will the eagles continue to stay in the nest? Perhaps they are expecting a third egg because they were busy sitting in the nest and tidying up around the house.

Below is the picture of the broken egg discovered on February 28th. I guess because we can be so up close and personal with these birds, it was just so sad to see that it was cracked. The DNR doesn't know if this was the first or second egg, so there's no telling how long it would have been until hatching. After peering into the nest today, I really don't know what to think.

dnr.state.mn.us dnr.state.mn.us loading...

