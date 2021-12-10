Cozy Weekend Getaway Only an Hour from St. Cloud
A quick weekend to get away from the holiday hustle and bustle might be a great way to quickly recharge those batteries. This is apparently the most requested airbnb, and it's located just over an hour from St. Cloud.
This airbnb is located in NE Minneapolis- the Minneapolis Arts district. The description on the airbnb site says that it's close to everything that you would want including some family friendly activities.
My place is close to restaurants and dining, family-friendly activities, and public transport. You’ll love the light, the coziness, the comfy bed, and the art. My place is good for couples, solo adventurers, and business travelers.
If you look at the pictures of this house you'll see how unique and quaint it is. It is a one bedroom house, but it does sleep several people. So if you have a bigger family, or if you want to be really close to your friends, this could totally work out. It might be worth it to see how cool this house really is.
The home is nestled in a wooded area, and the inside has the walls covered in nature murals. It looks like you are in the midst of a waterfall, or surrounded by rocks. It almost looks kind of "Hobbit" like. Like you are staying in a home that was featured int he Lord of the Rings movies. Something from somewhere else, like New Zealand.
In case you were worried about one bedroom, several people and the bathroom situation, seems that this airbnb has been remodeled to include a second bathroom. So, no worries there.
You can check out all of the pics here and book a long weekend stay if you'd like.
