Country Music Star Brett Eldredge To Play In Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- County music star Brett Eldredge is coming to central Minnesota this fall.

Eldredge is bringing his Songs About You Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater on Saturday, September 10th.

The country music artist has had seven radio Number 1 singles and two gold-certified albums.

He will be joined on stage with special guest Nate Smith. Tickets go on sale next Friday (May 20th).

Eldredge joins The Goo Goo Dolls, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow and others to make a tour stop in Waite Park this year.