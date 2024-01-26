Could This Popular Minnesota Mug be Dangerous For Your Health?

ARE THESE POPULAR CUPS TOXIC?

Are you one of the thousands of people who went crazy for the Galentine Stanley pink and red cups that everybody wanted a few weeks ago? The craze is still happening; but have you ever checked to see if these cups are hazardous to your health?

I guess it depends on how you feel about it. According to USA Today, lead has been discovered in the popular Stanley cups that everyone is going crazy for, but how many of those people thought to check and see if they are a hazard to their health? The most important question is; is the lead in the cup enough to cause harm?

Here's a video of the popular Galentine cups that sold out in less than 4 minutes at this location.

CBS Chicago/Youtube

LOCATION OF LEAD IN STANLEY CUPS

According to the article in USA TODAY, there is a small dot of material containing lead, that is used on the bottom of the cup to seal the insulated cups. This is a standard sealing practice for insulated drinkware.

ARE YOU EXPOSED TO THE LEAD?

The lead is enclosed in stainless steel, so you will not be able to touch the lead. It also does not come in contact with any of the fluids in your cup, so if the only way for you to be exposed to lead is through touch, then you should be okay.

Chad Chad/Youtube

A STATEMENT FROM STANLEY

A Stanley Cup representative commented, "Please rest assured that no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes in contact with you or the contents of your container. Every Stanley product meets all U.S. regulatory requirements, including California Proposition 65, which requires businesses to provide warnings to Californians about heavy metal and chemical exposure. We seal our vacuum-insulated stainless steel products with an industry-standard pellet that includes some lead. The pellet is completely enclosed by a stainless-steel cover, making it inaccessible to users."

Fox 9 also reported on the lead in the popular cups.

FOX9.COM

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THIS NEWS?

Does it bother you that there is lead in your expensive Stanley cup? Are these cups disposable or does the presence of this dot of lead make them something that should never be thrown out? Let me know how you feel about it. Send your thoughts to kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

