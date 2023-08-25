Corn Fest This Weekend At Valleyfair

Valleyfair Amusement Park in Shakopee is hosting a "Corn Fest" on Saturday and Sunday August 26th-27th and September 2nd, 3rd and 4th (Monday).

Corn on the cob is just one of the dozen specialty menu items, centering around corn, that will be available this weekend.

End your summer with a cornucopia of delicious tastes at Valleyfair’s Corn Fest. This all-new food festival offers a bushel of sweet and savory takes on our favorite crop and a slew of fun and activities. Mayor Shucks and the Corn Fest Committee are ready to show off all the a-maize-ing corn dishes and fun they’ve planned for you. The summer festival committee has developed an extensive menu of eats and drinks, all centered around corn. Local bands deliver authentic sounds of the region in the beautifully decorated town square. Learn how to line dance right here at Corn Fest with guidance of our energetic and over-the-top townspeople. Watch out for flying corn kernels as hungry guests compete in a corn-eating contest. What makes Corn Fest the area’s best late-summer activity is that it’s a homespun food celebration nestled within the Twin Cities’ premier amusement park. Before or after experiencing the quaint goodness of our sweet corn festival, guests can scream at the top of their lungs on their favorite thrill rides or enjoy splish-splashing fun at Soak City.

In addition to the unique food and beverage options, Valleyfair will also feature corn-themed crafts, face painting and games like corn chucking and corn hole.

Some of the new foods include a Rainbow Elote, which is "Mexican street corn brushed with mayonnaise and coated with tri-colored cotija cheese and drizzled with a cilantro lime crema."

Roasted Corn Queso Fries are also on the menu for this special event. "Fresh cut fries topped with house-made queso, cotija cheese and pico de gallo."

All American Corn Ribs feature "fresh sweet corn cobs cut into quarters, lengthways topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream."