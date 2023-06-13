Cool Down As Minnesota’s Largest Outdoor Water Park Just Opened For The Year!

Over the next couple of days here in Minnesota, we are looking at temps in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s, so if you are looking for ways to keep your kids cool, and to keep your cool, you might want to hop in the minivan and head on down to Minnesota's largest outdoor water park, as it just opened up!

Bunker Beach Water Park just opened up for the year, and like many past summers, it seems to fill up fast on these hot, scorching weeks towards the end of June and into July.

Bunker Beach opened for the season on Saturday and will remain open through summer, up until August 27th.

The Bunker Beach website highlights plenty of options to save on admission throughout the summer. Here are a few, including discounted access today.

Explore Your Parks Day - June 13

$4 off admission and free entrance to Bunker Hills Regional Park (no parking permit required).

Not valid on twilight admissions. No group or cabana reservations will be taken on this day.

BOGO Admission Day - June 22

Buy one admission, get one free.

Admission must be used day-of promotion. Not valid on twilight admissions. No group or cabana reservations will be taken on this day.

Independence Day - July 4

$4 off admission for active military and veterans and their families.

Not valid on twilight admissions. No group or cabana reservations will be taken on this day.

Explore Your Parks Day - July 11

$4 off admission and free entrance to Bunker Hills Regional Park (no parking permit required)

Not valid on twilight admissions. No group or cabana reservations will be taken on this day.

Twilight All Day - July 20

Twilight rates starting at 11 am.

No group or cabana reservations will be taken on this day.

Explore Your Parks Day - August 8

$4 off admission and free entrance to Bunker Hills Regional Park (no parking permit required).

Not valid on twilight admissions. No group or cabana reservations will be taken on this day.

BOGO Admission Day - August 14

Buy one admission, get one free.

Admissions must be used day-of promotion. Not valid on twilight admissions. No group or cabana reservations will be taken on this day.

If you have kids that like to swim, save those dates on your phone so you don't miss out on these savings.

